Centamin Advises Shareholders To Take No Action On Possible Offer By Endeavour

(RTTNews) - Responding to the announcement made by Endeavour Mining Corp., the Board of Centamin plc (CELTF.PK, CEY.L, CEE.TO), said it has reviewed the proposal with its financial and legal advisers and believes that the terms of the proposal provide comparatively greater benefit to Endeavour's shareholders, and do not adequately reflect the contribution that Centamin would make to the merged entity. Therefore, the Board has unanimously rejected the proposal.

The Board of Centamin plc strongly advised its shareholders to take no action in respect of the proposal.

