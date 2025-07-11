$CENT stock is up 8% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$CENT stock has now risen 8% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $4,644,153 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $CENT (you can track the company live on Quiver's $CENT stock page):
$CENT Insider Trading Activity
$CENT insiders have traded $CENT stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CENT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- WILLIAM E BROWN (Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 107,800 shares for an estimated $3,489,962.
- JOHN D. III WALKER (President, Garden Consumer Pro) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $328,594
- BROOKS III PENNINGTON has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,765 shares for an estimated $223,745.
- JOHN RANELLI sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $83,204
$CENT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 80 institutional investors add shares of $CENT stock to their portfolio, and 64 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 2,741,308 shares (-95.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $100,496,351
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 399,577 shares (-27.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $14,648,492
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC added 200,410 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,347,030
- HRT FINANCIAL LP added 151,879 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,567,884
- EXODUSPOINT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP added 131,846 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,833,474
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 123,142 shares (+188.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,514,385
- QUBE RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGIES LTD added 91,452 shares (+541.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,352,630
