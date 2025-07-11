$CENT stock is up 8% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$CENT stock has now risen 8% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $4,644,153 of trading volume.

$CENT Insider Trading Activity

$CENT insiders have traded $CENT stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CENT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WILLIAM E BROWN (Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 107,800 shares for an estimated $3,489,962 .

. JOHN D. III WALKER (President, Garden Consumer Pro) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $328,594

BROOKS III PENNINGTON has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,765 shares for an estimated $223,745 .

. JOHN RANELLI sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $83,204

$CENT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 80 institutional investors add shares of $CENT stock to their portfolio, and 64 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

