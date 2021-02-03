Census Bureau Data: How Americans Are Meeting Pandemic Spending Needs

A recent snapshot taken by the U.S. Census Bureau illustrates how hard it’s been for millions of Americans to keep up with the cost of living amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In a survey conducted December 9–21 by the Census Bureau, more than one-third of American adults (36%) said they had found it somewhat or very difficult to cover regular household expenses in the previous seven days. This includes making rent or mortgage payments and buying groceries. Even 18.1% of American adults with income from $100,000 to $149,999 reported finding it somewhat or very difficult to cover those expenses.

The same survey also sheds light on how millions of American adults are making ends meet:

28.3% had turned to credit cards or loans to help cover spending needs in the previous seven days.

26.5% had turned to money from savings or asset sales to help cover spending needs in the previous seven days.

13.8% had borrowed money from friends or family to help cover spending needs in the previous seven days.

While these sources of money may make the difference between having a home or being homeless, they also come with risks. Here’s what you should consider before swiping a credit card, taking out a loan, dipping into savings or borrowing money from family or friends to take care of everyday expenses.

Using Credit Cards

Joye Hehn, manager of the Next Step financial education program at Regions Bank, warns about depending on credit cards to pay everyday expenses. For one reason, it can be a pricey way to cover household costs. According to the Federal Reserve, the average APR (annual percentage rate) for an interest-charging credit card was 16.28% in November 2020, compared with 9.65% for a 24-month personal loan.

Personal finance advisor and author Ric Edelman describes leaning on credit cards to pay household expenses as “a scary proposition with virtually no upside.”

“If you are turning to credit cards to pay bills, you are perpetuating your financial crisis because the monthly payment is going to be a new debt on top of all of your others,” Edelman says.

Edelman stresses that you should “radically reduce your expenses” before turning to credit cards as a financial cushion.

Hehn encourages people to cover expenses with a credit card only when they’re confident they can pay the entire credit card bill before the due date to avoid racking up interest charges. In 2020, the average credit card balance in the U.S. stood at $5,315, according to Experian, down 14% from the previous year.

“Credit card borrowing and impulsive discretionary spending can be reduced by creating and committing to a monthly spending plan and an effective savings plan,” Hehn says. “With intentional money management and discipline, your spending is more planned or proactive, and less reactive. As a result, the use of credit cards to finance spending is typically minimized.”

Tara Alderete, director of enterprise learning at Money Management International, a nonprofit provider of financial counseling and education, recommends that if you do use credit cards to cover household expenses, try to rely on ones with low interest rates or zero-interest promotional periods.

“Use them only for what you need, and make a plan to pay off what you charge as soon as possible,” Alderete advises.

Taking Out a Loan

A personal loan may be a good option if you’re having trouble scraping together money for rent or other household expenses. For one thing, a personal loan may come with a lower APR than a credit card. Secondly, a personal loan is unsecured, meaning you don’t have to put up collateral that could be seized by the lender if you fail to pay off the loan. In addition, you typically can use the money you borrow for pretty much any reason, so long as it’s allowed under the loan agreement.

A report from TransUnion shows the average account balance for unsecured personal loans was $9,058 in November 2020, up slightly from $8,983 from a year earlier.

Before you sign on the dotted line for a personal loan, figure out whether you’ll be able to afford the monthly payments, and consider that you could damage your credit if you’re late in making payments or you skip payments altogether.

A personal loan typically is a better option than a payday loan, though. The quick access to cash offered by a short-term payday loan may be appealing. However, the APR on a payday loan can exceed 390% if the borrower doesn’t pay off the loan before the lender starts charging interest. The loan usually is due on the first payday after the loan is taken out.

Alderete suggests shopping around for a personal loan with a low interest rate and favorable repayment terms rather than jumping on the first lending offer you come across.

Withdrawing From Savings or Selling Assets

Hehn says it’s reasonable to withdraw money from savings or to sell assets when the need is urgent, such as covering everyday expenses after a job loss, furlough or salary cut. If you decide to tap into a pool of money, consider a savings, checking or money market account before selling assets in a retirement or investment account, she recommends. In part, that’s because you could be required to pay taxes when you siphon funds from a retirement account or sell assets in an investment account.

Once your financial situation improves, return to your monthly spending and savings plans, Hehn advises.

“If the circumstances are more long-term or permanent, then drastic financial adjustments may be needed. This might include decreasing housing expenses and lowering other costly consumer debt obligations,” she says.

Alderete notes that selling small assets—such as unwanted items around the house—can be a great way to boost income and fill a financial void during an emergency.

Borrowing Money From Family or Friends

Hehn recommends proceeding with caution when it comes to borrowing cash from family or friends, which close to half of American adults reported doing in 2019.

“Few things can ruin a personal relationship quicker than failing to repay a loan from a family member or close friend, so consider all other options before going down this road. Even when the repayment is made as promised, relationships can be strained,” Hehn says.

A survey commissioned in September 2020 by the National Endowment for Financial Education showed 27% of Americans had given one-time or ongoing monetary assistance to family or friends during the coronavirus pandemic. Nearly half (47%) of those who provided monetary support say it caused major or moderate financial strain.

“I know that people are loath to turn to savings or to family and friends, but you need to do those first before you turn to credit cards,” Edelman advises.

If you do borrow money from family or friends, treat it as you would any business transaction, Hehn says. Put the details in writing, such as the repayment schedule, and have both the lender and borrower sign the lending agreement.

“Remember, there’s a reason the dynamics of money and friendships are often compared to that of oil and water. They generally do not go together well,” she advises.

