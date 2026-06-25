Cenovus vs. Valero Energy: Which Energy Stock Is the Better Buy?

Cenovus Energy Inc. CVE and Valero Energy Corporation VLO are prominent names in the energy sector, but they operate in different segments of the industry.

Cenovus operates an integrated energy business, with upstream oil sands, conventional and offshore production, along with refining and upgrading assets in Canada and the United States, giving it exposure across the energy value chain. By contrast, Valero Energy is primarily a downstream refiner. It operates 14 North American refineries with nearly 3 million barrels per day of capacity and a high Nelson Complexity Index of 11.5, allowing it to process a wide range of crude into superior refined products.

Both stocks have delivered impressive returns over the past year. Cenovus shares have surged 81%, slightly ahead of Valero Energy’s 78.6% gain. Both companies have significantly outperformed the industry's 28.1% return during the same period.

One-Year Price Chart

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While both companies’ share price performances have been strong, analyzing their core fundamentals provides a clearer picture of their long-term investment potential.

MEG Energy Acquisition Strengthens Cenovus' Growth Profile

A key catalyst for Cenovus has been the successful integration of MEG Energy, which it acquired in late 2025 for C$7.1 billion. The transaction added high-quality oil sands assets adjacent to the company's Christina Lake operations.

The company indicated that redevelopment wells at Christina Lake North have exceeded initial expectations. Consequently, Cenovus expects to surpass its original 2026 synergy target of C$150 million while maintaining its projection of generating annual synergies exceeding C$400 million by 2028.

Beyond cost savings, the acquisition expands production capacity, strengthens the company's reserve base and reinforces Cenovus' leadership position among Canada's largest oil sands producers.

Higher Crude Prices Could Drive Stronger Cash Flows for Cenovus

Crude oil prices have been volatile in recent weeks, reflecting shifting geopolitical developments in the Middle East. WTI crude briefly surged toward the $90-per-barrel level as concerns over potential supply disruptions and the temporary closure of the Strait of Hormuz added a significant geopolitical risk premium.

However, prices have since retreated following optimism that a U.S.-Iran agreement could ease tensions and facilitate the reopening of the vital shipping route, reducing fears of prolonged supply disruptions.

Despite the recent pullback, the current price environment remains supportive for Cenovus’ upstream operations. As one of Canada's largest oil sands producers, Cenovus derives a substantial portion of its production from heavy crude and bitumen blends. Although Western Canadian Select (WCS) typically trades at a discount to WTI due to quality and transportation constraints, higher global benchmark prices generally translate to stronger realized prices for WCS, supporting upstream revenues and cash flows.

Cenovus' integrated business model, which combines upstream production with downstream refining and marketing operations, helps moderate earnings volatility across commodity cycles. While refining margins may soften during periods of higher crude prices due to increased feedstock costs, stronger upstream profitability typically offsets this pressure, resulting in more stable overall cash flows and earnings.

Valero Continues to Benefit From Favorable Refining Dynamics

VLO remains one of the industry's strongest independent refiners, supported by a strategically located refining system concentrated along the U.S. Gulf Coast. This geographic advantage provides access to competitively priced heavy crude supplies, extensive export infrastructure and attractive international product markets, strengthening the company's cost position and global reach.

The company continues to benefit from favorable heavy crude price differentials, driven by evolving global crude trade flows and geopolitical developments. Its Gulf Coast refineries are well-positioned to process discounted heavy sour crude from multiple sources, allowing Valero Energy to capitalize on feedstock cost advantages and support refining margins. Management has also highlighted that the company's broad crude sourcing capabilities and operational flexibility enable it to adapt quickly to changing market conditions.

Another competitive advantage lies in Valero Energy's highly sophisticated refining network. Its complex refineries can efficiently process lower-cost heavy sour crude into high-value refined products. In addition, the company has the flexibility to optimize its product slate by adjusting production across gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and other distillates in response to market demand, helping maximize refining profitability.

Industry fundamentals also remain supportive. The company believes global demand for refined products will remain strong, but many key markets are not building enough new refinery capacity to meet that growing demand. Ongoing geopolitical uncertainties, disciplined global refining capacity growth and relatively low fuel inventories in major consuming regions are expected to provide continued support for refining margins over the medium term.

Strong Balance Sheets Support Financial Stability

Both Cenovus and Valero Energy maintain healthy balance sheets, positioning them to navigate periods of commodity price volatility. Cenovus currently carries a debt-to-capitalization ratio of 24.63%, comfortably below Valero's 29.91%.

Cenovus has also demonstrated a disciplined approach toward capital allocation. The company has increased its base dividend for five consecutive years, representing an annualized growth rate of roughly 55% since 2021. This consistent dividend growth underscores management's confidence in the company's long-term cash-generating ability.

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Cenovus Trades at a More Attractive Valuation

From a valuation perspective, Cenovus appears less expensive than Valero. The stock currently trades at a trailing 12-month enterprise value-to-EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) multiple of 6.21X compared with Valero Energy's 7.34X, suggesting that investors are paying a lower multiple for Cenovus' earnings potential.

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CVE vs. VLO: Which Stock Looks More Attractive?

Cenovus and Valero Energy offer exposure to different areas of the energy industry, each with its investment strengths. Valero is well-positioned to benefit from supportive refining fundamentals, discounted heavy crude feedstocks and its operational flexibility, all of which could sustain healthy refining margins. Cenovus, meanwhile, offers a compelling combination of improving upstream fundamentals, a diversified integrated business model and a more attractive valuation.

Both stocks currently carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). However, Cenovus' lower valuation, combined with its long-term growth opportunities and disciplined capital allocation strategy, makes it a better choice for investors at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.