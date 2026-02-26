Cenovus vs. Phillips 66: Is Now the Right Time to Exit?

In the energy sector, Cenovus Energy Inc. CVE and Phillips 66 PSX represent two distinctly different operating models. Over the past year, Cenovus shares have soared 59.6%, comfortably outpacing Phillips 66’s 19.2% gain. However, superior stock performance alone does not necessarily signal a better investment.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stock price gains often reflect short-term market sentiment and commodity cycles. To determine long-term attractiveness, investors must assess business structure, earnings durability and exposure to macro risks. Cenovus operates primarily as an upstream oil sands producer, making it highly sensitive to crude price fluctuations. In contrast, Phillips 66, while a major refiner, benefits from diversified downstream and midstream operations that can moderate volatility.

Soft Oil Prices Weigh on Cenovus’ Upstream Exposure

Recent trends in crude markets present challenges for upstream producers. Per OilPrice.com, West Texas Intermediate (“WTI”) crude is currently trading around $65 per barrel, well below the year-ago level. The U.S. Energy Information Administration (“EIA”) projects average WTI prices of $52.21 per barrel in 2026, down from $65.40 in 2025.

Cenovus’ production consists largely of heavy and bitumen-blend crude sourced from Canada’s oil sands. Its realized pricing is closely linked to Western Canadian Select (“WCS”), which typically trades at a discount to WTI because of its heavier composition and higher transportation costs. When WTI declines, WCS generally follows suit. If the WCS differential widens, the negative impacts on Cenovus can become even more pronounced.

Lower benchmark pricing directly compresses upstream netbacks and cash flow generation, even when output volumes remain steady. Consequently, an extended period of softer oil prices could materially pressure Cenovus’ earnings trajectory.

Phillips 66 Benefits From Diversification & Refining Dynamics

Phillips 66 operates as a leading refiner but distinguishes itself from many peers through diversification. Beyond refining, PSX maintains significant midstream and chemicals operations. For 2026, management allocated $1,110 million each to refining and midstream capital investments, underscoring its balanced capital strategy.

Midstream assets typically generate fee-based, long-duration cash flows and are less exposed to commodity price swings. This diversification helps reduce overall earnings volatility compared with pure-play refiners.

The current crude environment may also support Phillips 66’s refining economics. With WTI hovering around $65 per barrel, crude feedstock costs are meaningfully lower than a year ago. Since refiners purchase crude as an input, softer oil prices can improve margins, assuming refined product demand and crack spreads remain supportive. The EIA expects global oil inventories to continue rising, suggesting that crude prices could remain under pressure. In such an environment, Phillips 66 may benefit from lower input costs, potentially supporting refining margins.

Earnings Estimate Trends

Recent earnings revisions reflect differing momentum between the two companies. Over the past week, Zacks Consensus Estimates for Cenovus’ 2025 and 2026 earnings have moved lower, indicating rising concern about sustained oil price weakness.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

In contrast, consensus estimates for Phillips 66 have been unchanged. While not signaling strong upward momentum, this stability suggests comparatively steadier near-term expectations for the refiner.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Valuation Snapshot

Phillips 66 currently trades at a trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA multiple of 11.24X, significantly higher than Cenovus’ 6.35X. The premium multiple suggests that investors are assigning greater value to PSX’s diversified and relatively defensive profile. At the same time, it may indicate that much of this perceived stability is already reflected in the stock price.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Final Takeaway: Caution Warranted

Cenovus offers greater leverage to a rebound in crude prices, but the prevailing soft oil outlook makes its upstream-focused model more vulnerable in the near term. Phillips 66, supported by diversification and potential refining benefits from lower crude prices, presents a more balanced profile, though its higher valuation limits upside potential.

Given the current macro conditions, conservative investors may prefer to stay on the sidelines. Investors holding Phillips 66, which carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), may consider maintaining positions. Meanwhile, shareholders of Cenovus, with a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), might evaluate trimming or exiting positions until commodity fundamentals show clearer improvement.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2026

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2026. Handpicked by Zacks Director of Research Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful.

From inception in 2012 through November, 2025, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,530.8%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +570.3%.

Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2026. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Phillips 66 (PSX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.