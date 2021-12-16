US Markets
CVE

Cenovus to sell Tucker thermal assets for $626 million

Contributor
Rithika Krishna Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Todd Korol

Cenovus Energy Inc on Thursday agreed to sell its Tucker thermal assets in northeastern Alberta for C$800 million ($626.13 million), as the oil and gas producer looks to shed assets to repay debt.

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Cenovus Energy Inc CVE.TO on Thursday agreed to sell its Tucker thermal assets in northeastern Alberta for C$800 million ($626.13 million), as the oil and gas producer looks to shed assets to repay debt.

($1 = 1.2777 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Rithika Krishna in Bengaluru)

((Rithika.Krishna@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/rithika_krishna;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CVE

Latest US Markets Videos

Nasdaq's Essner on OPEC+, Oil Market Outlook

Dec 03, 2021

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular