Cenovus to sell Tucker thermal assets for $626 million

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Cenovus Energy Inc CVE.TO on Thursday agreed to sell its Tucker thermal assets in northeastern Alberta for C$800 million ($626.13 million), as the oil and gas producer looks to shed assets to repay debt.

($1 = 1.2777 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Rithika Krishna in Bengaluru)

