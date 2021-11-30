US Markets
CVE

Cenovus to sell some non-core assets for $660 million

Contributor
Rithika Krishna Reuters
Published

Cenovus Energy Inc on Tuesday agreed to sell its retail fuels network and assets in Wembley, Alberta, in two separate deals worth about $660 million, as the oil and gas producer looks to shed non-core assets to repay debt.

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Cenovus Energy Inc CVE.TO on Tuesday agreed to sell its retail fuels network and assets in Wembley, Alberta, in two separate deals worth about $660 million, as the oil and gas producer looks to shed non-core assets to repay debt.

Cenovus, which acquired Husky Energy earlier this year for about $5 billion, has set an interim net debt target of $10 billion and is expecting to meet that goal by offloading assets not central to its operations.

The company said it would sell 337 gas stations in its Husky retail fuels network to Parkland Corp and Federated Co-operatives Ltd for $420 million, while retaining its commercial fuels business.

It, however, did not disclose the buyer of its Wembley assets, where total production averaged about 3,200 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2021, with about 38% oil and natural gas liquids.

"With these latest transactions, we now expect to realize more than $1.1 billion of total proceeds from sales announced in 2021," Cenovus Chief Executive Officer Alex Pourbaix said.

(Reporting by Rithika Krishna in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Rithika.Krishna@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CVE

Latest US Markets Videos

Test Video TOPIC US market

Nov 24, 2021

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular