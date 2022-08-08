Cenovus to buy remaining 50% stake in Toledo Refinery from BP

Adds background, more details

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Cenovus Energy Inc CVE.TO will buy the remaining 50% stake in BP-Husky Toledo Refinery in Ohio it does not already own for $300 million from British energy firm BP PLC BP.L, the Canadian company said on Monday.

For BP, the deal marks a continuation of its shift away from the Canadian energy landscape, as the oil major tries to cut its greenhouse gas emissions to appease investors.

Calgary-based Cenovus has owned 50% of the refinery since its combination with Husky Energy in 2021.

The Toledo Refinery can process up to 160,000 barrels of crude oil each day, providing the Midwest with gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, propane, asphalt, and other products.

Cenovus in June bought out BP's 50% interest in the Sunrise oil sands, where it was already the operator.

(Reporting by Rithika Krishna in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

