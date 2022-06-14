Cenovus to Acquire Remaining Stake in BP's Sunrise Project

Cenovus Energy Inc. CVE announced that it would acquire the remaining 50% interest in the Sunrise oil-sand project in Canada from BP Plc BP.

The transaction involves a cash consideration of $600 million and a variable payment of $600 million expiring after two years. The acquisition will strengthen Cenovus’ position in the oil-sand industry.

The Sunrise oil-sand project currently produces 50,000 barrels per day (bpd). Cenovus, the project’s operator, expects to achieve a production capacity of 60,000 bpd through a multi-year development program. As part of the agreement, Cenovus will give up its 35% interest in Canada’s Bay du Nord oil project to BP.

The acquisition will add to BP’s massive acreage position offshore Newfoundland and Labrador. The company currently owns an interest in six exploration licenses in the offshore Newfoundland region. Bay du Nord will add significant acreage and a discovered resource to BP’s existing portfolio in Newfoundland and Labrador.

The divestiture fits well with BP’s strategy to eliminate carbon-intensive projects in response to the growing urgency to curb climate change. Following the deal closure, BP will no longer have interests in Canada’s oil-sand production. The company seeks to reduce its total hydrocarbon production by 40% by 2030. It will focus on resilient hydrocarbons with a lower cost and carbon footprint.

The acquisition enables Cenovus to gain from the significant optimization opportunities that are available. With its cutting-edge operating methods, Cenovus expects to increase production at Sunrise, while reducing sustaining capital, operating expenses and emission intensity.

The transaction, subject to closing conditions and normal purchase price adjustments, is expected to complete in the third quarter of 2022.

Company Profile & Price Performance

Headquartered in Calgary, AB, Cenovus is a leading integrated energy company.

Shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the past six months. Its stock has gained 91.8% compared with the industry’s 79.9% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Cenovus currently carries a Zack Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors interested in the energy sector might look at the following companies that presently sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Enterprise Products Partners EPD is among the leading midstream energy players in North America. EPD is also well-positioned to generate additional cash flow from under-construction growth capital projects worth $4.6 billion.

Enterprise Products Partners is strongly committed to returning cash to shareholders. The partnership’s board of directors increased its cash distribution to 46.5 cents per unit, suggesting a 3.3% hike from the previous dividend of 45 cents.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation MPC is a leading independent refiner, transporter and marketer of petroleum products. MPC repurchased shares worth $2.5 billion in the February-April period and completed around 80% of its target to buy back $10 billion in common stock.

Last year, Marathon Petroleum sold its Speedway business to Japan-based retail group Seven & i Holdings, owner of the 7-Eleven convenience store chain, for $21 billion. Apart from providing MPC with a much-needed cash infusion, the disposal of its Speedway-branded gas stations came with a supply agreement, per which it will supply 7.7 billion gallons of gasoline per year to 7-Eleven, thus ensuring a steady revenue stream.

How to Profit from the Hot Electric Vehicle Industry

Global electric car sales in 2021 more than doubled their 2020 numbers. And today, the electric vehicle (EV) technology and very nature of the business is changing quickly. The next push for future technologies is happening now and investors who get in early could see exceptional profits.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.