Cenovus Stock Outperforms Industry in a Year: Time to Buy?

Over the past year, Cenovus Energy Inc. CVE shares have skyrocketed 109.2%, significantly outperforming Canadian Natural Resources Limited's CNQ 46.4% gain and Suncor Energy's SU 71% surge. During the same period, the stock has surpassed the sub-industry’s 79.1% rally. The company has emerged as one of the strongest energy players.

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The company's systematic strategic planning, expanding production profile and productive acquisition integration have strengthened its position within the Canadian energy space. As CVE approaches a potential turning point, investors are increasingly assessing whether the stock can continue its upward trajectory based on its underlying fundamentals.

To answer that question, it is important to look beyond the recent share price appreciation and evaluate the operating drivers supporting Cenovus' momentum.

Further reinforcing investor confidence, CVE has surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the past four quarters, delivering an average earnings surprise of 50.8%. In a sector often characterized by commodity-driven volatility, that level of earnings consistency stands out.

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Key Drivers Supporting CVE Stock

Successful Integration of MEG Energy Acquisition: One of Cenovus’ major recent catalysts has been the successful integration of the MEG Energy acquisition, completed in late 2025 for C$7.1 billion. The transaction added strategically valuable oil sand assets adjacent to Cenovus' Christina Lake operations.

The company noted that redevelopment wells at Christina Lake North are already outperforming original expectations. As a result, Cenovus expects to exceed its initial 2026 synergy target of C$150 million and continues to project annual synergies of more than C$400 million by 2028.

The acquisition significantly enhances the company's long-term outlook by lowering production costs and expanding production capacity. It also strengthens Cenovus' reserve base and further solidifies its position among Canada's leading oil sand producers.

Strong Progress on Growth Projects: Several major growth projects continued to advance in the first quarter of 2026. At Narrows Lake, production exceeded 65,000 barrels per day from the first four well pads, outperforming internal expectations. Cenovus expects output to increase to 80,000 barrels per day later in 2026.

The company also completed construction and commissioning activities at the West White Rose Project and commenced offshore drilling operations. First oil is expected in the third quarter of 2026, reaching a milestone for the development.

Cenovus continues to advance several growth initiatives, including the Christina Lake North expansion, Sunrise optimization, Foster Creek optimization and West White Rose projects. These developments support management's objective of exceeding 1 million BOE/d of upstream production by 2028.

Higher Oil Prices Could Boost Cenovus' Cash Flow Generation: Recent trends in crude markets have become increasingly favorable for upstream energy producers. WTI crude has recently traded near the $90-per-barrel level, well above the year-ago levels.

Cenovus' production portfolio consists largely of heavy and bitumen-blend crude sourced from Canada's oil sands. While its realized pricing remains tied to Western Canadian Select (“WCS”), which typically trades at a discount to WTI due to quality and transportation factors, higher benchmark oil prices generally support stronger realized WCS pricing. As a result, a sustained period of elevated crude prices could improve upstream netbacks, strengthen free cash flow generation and enhance financial flexibility.

In addition, Cenovus' integrated business model provides diversification through its downstream refining operations, helping balance performance across different commodity market environments.

Estimate Revisions & Valuations

Over the past 30 days, analyst sentiment toward Cenovus has improved. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company's earnings per share has moved higher for 2026 and 2027, reflecting growing confidence in its operational outlook and earnings potential.

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From a valuation standpoint, Cenovus continues to trade at attractive levels relative to the industry and key peers. CVE currently carries a trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA multiple of 7.11X, modestly below the broader industry average of 7.34X.

The stock also trades at a significant discount to Canadian Natural Resources, which currently commands an EV/EBITDA multiple of 9.86X. While Suncor Energy trades at 6.66X, Cenovus offers a stronger growth profile, supported by acquisition synergies, expanding production and multiple development projects nearing completion.

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Should Investors Consider CVE Stock Now?

Cenovus appears well-positioned to deliver long-term value through a combination of strong operational execution, visible production growth and improving cash flow generation. The successful integration of MEG Energy, steady progress across major development projects and favorable commodity pricing collectively strengthen the company's earnings outlook.

The Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock continues to trade at a valuation discount relative to the broader industry and certain key peers. As a result, investors may want to consider buying CVE at the current levels. The stock offers exposure to a high-quality Canadian energy producer with multiple growth catalysts while still trading at an attractive valuation.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.