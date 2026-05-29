Cenovus Ramps Up Christina Lake North Asset to Drive Future Output

Cenovus Energy CVE is an integrated energy company based in Canada, with operations spanning upstream and downstream segments. The company’s upstream segment recorded strong production volumes of 972,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (Boe/d) in the first quarter. CVE’s upstream production is primarily supported by its oil sands assets in northern Alberta. Following the acquisition of MEG Energy, Christina Lake North is emerging as a key growth driver for the company.

Management stated in its latestearnings callthat it completed delineation drilling and seismic work at Christina Lake North, which confirmed the high-quality and long reserve life of the resource. Notably, during the delineation program, the company identified 250 redevelopment opportunities across the asset, indicating that Cenovus will have a long-term inventory of future drilling locations. Additionally, CVE highlighted that the redevelopment well program at Christina Lake North was implemented earlier than anticipated and is expected to raise production from the asset throughout the rest of 2026.

Cenovus is also investing in other assets to increase its upstream production levels, including the Sunrise optimization project and the West White Rose. The long runway of growth projects is expected to increase CVE’s total upstream production to more than 1 million Boe/d by 2028. The expansion of Christina Lake North and its other growth projects are expected to become a key contributor to CVE’s long-term production growth and cash flow generation strategy.

Other Canadian Integrated Energy Companies

Canadian Natural Resources CNQ is one of the largest independent energy companies in Canada engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. The company boasts a diversified portfolio of crude oil, natural gas, bitumen and synthetic crude oil. Canadian Natural has set an ambitious production target for 2026, aiming for a total annual production range of 1,615 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (MBOE/d) to 1,665 MBOE/d. This target represents an approximately 4% increase in production compared with 2025.

Imperial Oil Limited IMO is another leading integrated energy company headquartered in Canada. IMO’s operations span across exploration and production, refining and a petrochemicals business. The company is a major Canadian oil sands producer and the largest jet fuel supplier in the country. Notably, the U.S. oil giant Exxon Mobil Corporation holds an approximately 71% stake in the Canadian operator.

CVE’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of CVE have surged 111.4% over the past year compared with the 87.8% improvement of the composite stocks belonging to the industry.



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From a valuation standpoint, CVE trades at a trailing 12-month enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) of 6.96X. This is below the broader industry average of 7.39X.

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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CVE’s 2026 earnings hasn’t seen any revisions over the past seven days.



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CVE and IMO currently sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each, while CNQ carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.