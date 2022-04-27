US Markets
Cenovus profit up seven-fold on crude price rally, triples dividend

Rithika Krishna Reuters
Canada's Cenovus Energy Inc on Wednesday reported an over seven-fold jump in quarterly profit and nearly tripled its dividend, as supply concerns boosted crude prices to multi-year highs.

April 27 (Reuters) - Canada's Cenovus Energy Inc CVE.TO on Wednesday reported an over seven-fold jump in quarterly profit and nearly tripled its dividend, as supply concerns boosted crude prices to multi-year highs.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine exacerbated concerns about an already-tight energy market and pushed crude prices to their highest levels in more than a decade. Brent crude LCOc1, the global benchmark was trading at $105.25 a barrel on Wednesday.

Cenovus, which agreed to buy rival Husky Energy last year to create Canada's No. 3 oil and gas producer said upstream production rose to 798,600 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) in the quarter, from 769,254 boepd a year earlier.

The company said the base dividend will increase from $0.14 per share to $0.42 per share annually, beginning with the second quarter of this year.

The Calgary Alberta-based company's net earnings rose to C$1.63 billion ($1.27 billion), or 81 Canadian cents per share, for the first-quarter ended March 31, from C$220 million, or 10 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

($1 = 1.2835 Canadian dollars)

