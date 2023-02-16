Cenovus posts quarterly profit vs year-ago loss, names new CEO

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Cenovus Energy Inc CVE.TO posted a net profit for the fourth quarter on Thursday, compared with a loss last year, and said Chief Operating Officer Jon McKenzie would become its president and chief executive officer.

The Calgary, Alberta-based company reported a profit of C$784 million ($585.82 million), or 39 Canadian cents, for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a loss of C$408 million, or 21 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier

($1 = 1.3383 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Arshreet Singh; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Arshreet.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Arshreets))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.