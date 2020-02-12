US Markets

Cenovus posts quarterly profit on higher prices

Taru Jain Reuters
Canadian oil producer Cenovus Energy posted a quarterly profit on Wednesday compared with a year-ago loss, benefiting from higher Canadian crude prices and increased U.S. sales as it moved more oil by rail.

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Canadian oil producer Cenovus Energy CVE.TO posted a quarterly profit on Wednesday compared with a year-ago loss, benefiting from higher Canadian crude prices and increased U.S. sales as it moved more oil by rail.

Net earnings from continuing operations were C$113 million ($85.15 million), or 9 Canadian cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a loss of C$1.35 billion, or C$1.10 per share, a year earlier.

Total production from continuing operations rose 8% to 467,448 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

($1 = 1.3270 Canadian dollars)

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

