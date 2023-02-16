Cenovus posts quarterly profit, names new CEO

Adds details about results, new CEO background

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Cenovus Energy Inc CVE.TO posted a net profit for the fourth quarter on Thursday, compared with a loss last year, and said Chief Operating Officer Jon McKenzie would become its president and chief executive officer.

McKenzie, who was the finance chief of Husky Energy from 2015 to 2018, joined Cenovus in 2018 as its chief financial officer.

Total upstream production OF Cenovus for the quarter stood at 806,900 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), down from 825,300 boepd a year earlier, while downstream production rose to 473,500 barrels per day (bpd) from 469,900 bpd, last year.

The Calgary, Alberta-based company reported a profit of C$784 million ($585.82 million), or 39 Canadian cents, for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a loss of C$408 million, or 21 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier

($1 = 1.3383 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Arshreet Singh; Editing by Maju Samuel)

