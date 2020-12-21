Cenovus, Husky get key approvals for near C$6 bln proposed merger
Dec 21 (Reuters) - Cenovus Energy Inc CVE.TO and Husky Energy Inc HSE.TO have received all key regulatory approvals required for their proposed merger to create Canada's No. 3 oil and gas producer, the companies said on Monday.
Last week, the deal of about C$6 billion ($4.66 billion) was approved by shareholders of both the companies.
A recent recovery in oil prices has helped energy shares, boosting the value of the all-stock transaction by about 60% from its initial C$3.8 billion valuation in October, when the deal was first announced.
The deal, expected to close on Jan 1, comes amid a pandemic-driven demand collapse and weak oil prices which has forced the industry to consolidate.
($1 = 1.2879 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
