Cenovus Energy Turns To Profit In Q3; Declares Dividend - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE, CVE.TO) reported Wednesday that its third-quarter net earnings were C$551 million, compared to last year's loss of C$194 million. Earnings per share were C$0.27, compared to loss of C$0.16 last year.

The third-quarter earnings more than doubled from second-quarter net earnings of C$224 million, with the improvement largely driven by higher operating margin.

Adjusted funds flow was C$2.34 billion, up from C$2.41 billion last year. Adjusted funds flow per share was C$1.16, compared to C$0.33 a year ago.

Total operating margin for the quarter was C$2.7 billion, an increase of 24% compared with the second quarter, primarily driven by higher upstream production and sales volumes as well as increased benchmark commodity prices.

Total upstream production grew 71 percent to 804,800 BOE/d, and total downstream throughput surged 190 percent to 554,100 bbls/d.

Looking ahead, Cenovus continues to expect 2021 total upstream production volumes to range between 750,000 BOE/d and 790,000 BOE/d.

The company said it remains on track to realize at least C$1 billion in synergies in 2021 and reach its go-forward annual run-rate of C$1.2 billion in synergies by the end of this year.

Further, the Board has declared a dividend of C$0.035 per share, payable on December 31, 2021 to shareholders of record as of December 15, 2021 and has approved filing an NCIB application with the TSX for a share buyback program up to approximately 146.5 million of its common shares.

In addition, the Board has approved doubling Cenovus's common share dividend effective in the fourth quarter of 2021.

