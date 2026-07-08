Cenovus Energy Stock Climbs 3.5%: What's Fueling the Rally?

Cenovus Energy Inc. CVE shares gained 3.5% on July 7 as higher crude oil prices lifted sentiment across the energy sector. Rising oil prices improved expectations for producers' cash flows and earnings, while strength in the broader energy market boosted shares of integrated companies like Cenovus.

Strong Q1 Performance Continues to Support Sentiment

Investor optimism was also supported by the company's strong first-quarter performance, released in May. CVE reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of 61 cents per share, topping the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 56 cents and nearly doubling from 32 cents a year earlier. Revenue, however, totaled $9 billion, falling short of the consensus estimate of $9.3 billion and declining slightly from the prior-year quarter. The company posted record upstream production and reaffirmed growth plans following the MEG Energy acquisition.

Improving Margins Offset Revenue Miss

Cenovus Energy's operations include Canadian oil sands, conventional and offshore production, supported by refining assets across Canada and the United States. While revenue actuals lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the quarter, CVE posted stronger operating margins across its upstream and downstream businesses, with higher oil sands volumes and a sharp turnaround in refining profitability.

Robust Growth Outlook and Attractive Valuation

Cenovus has an expected earnings growth rate of 96.1% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings has improved 2% over the past 60 days. CVE has expected sales growth of 5.8% for the current year. This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a VGM Score of B. It has a Forward PE of 8.07, which compares with the industry average of 8.40, suggesting that the stock is trading at a slight valuation discount to its peers. This could indicate an attractive entry point if the company continues to deliver earnings growth.

CVE Outperforms Industry Peers

CVE, which belongs to the Zacks Oil and Gas - Integrated - Canadian industry, has seen its stock rise 53.6% over the past six months compared with 28.7% growth in the industry. Canadian Natural Resources Limited CNQ and Baytex Energy Corp. BTE, two of its peers from the same industry, carry a Rank #3 (Hold). CNQ and BTE stocks have gained 26.9% and 21.9%, respectively, in the same period, lagging the market. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



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Bottom Line

Cenovus Energy appears well-positioned thanks to higher crude prices, strong operational execution and improving profitability across both its upstream and downstream businesses. The company's robust earnings growth outlook, favorable Zacks Rank, upward earnings estimate revisions and valuation discount relative to peers further strengthen its investment case. While commodity price volatility and refining market swings remain risks, investors seeking exposure to the Canadian integrated energy sector may find CVE an attractive stock to consider for long-term growth.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.