News & Insights

US Markets
CVE

Cenovus Energy shuts-in some production due to Alberta wildfire

Credit: REUTERS/ALBERTA WILDFIRE

May 08, 2023 — 09:07 am EDT

Written by Arunima Kumar for Reuters ->

May 8 (Reuters) - Canada's Cenovus Energy Inc CVE.TO said on Monday it has shut-in production and brought plants down in some areas of its conventional business, due to wildfires in Alberta.

Cenovus, which is one of the country's top energy producers, said it was working with provincial and municipal agencies to support efforts and staff in the area.

Canada's main oil-producing province Alberta on Saturday declared a provincial state of emergency due to wildfires.

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Arunima.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Aru_Kumar94 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CVE

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.