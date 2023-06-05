News & Insights

US Markets
CVE

Cenovus Energy restarts 62,000 boepd wildfire-impacted production

Credit: REUTERS/COMMUNICATIONS NOVA SCOTIA

June 05, 2023 — 06:42 pm EDT

Written by Ankit Kumar for Reuters ->

Adds background in paragraph 2, details on restart in paragraphs 3 and 4

June 5 (Reuters) - Canada's Cenovus Energy Inc CVE.TO said on Monday it had restarted about 62,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) of production after shutdowns in May due to wildfires in Alberta.

The company's 85,000 boepd were impacted in Rainbow Lake, Kaybob-Edson, Elmworth-Wapiti and Clearwater operating areas last month.

The oil producer said on Monday about 20,000 boepd Rainbow Lake operations are expected to return to production within seven to ten days.

The company added that about 3,000 boepd remain offline, awaiting power infrastructure to be rebuilt in various remote locations.

(Reporting by Ankit Kumar; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Ankit.Kumar2@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CVE

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.