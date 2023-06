June 5 (Reuters) - Cenovus Energy Inc CVE.TO said on Monday that it had restarted about 62,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) of production, from the 85,000 boepd impacted in May due to wildfires.

(Reporting by Ankit Kumar; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Ankit.Kumar2@thomsonreuters.com;))

