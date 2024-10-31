Cenovus Energy reports Q3 EPS 42c, consensus 32c

Reports Q3 revenue $14.2B, consensus $10.16B. Upstream production of 771,300 BOE/d was slightly lower vs. Q2. “We are efficiently and effectively progressing our major projects and our growth plan is on track to deliver increased production that will enhance shareholder returns for the long term,” said Jon McKenzie, Cenovus President & Chief Executive Officer. “With planned upstream and downstream maintenance activities behind us, we’re well positioned to deliver strong operations for the balance of the year and into 2025.”

