News & Insights

Stocks
CVE

Cenovus Energy reports Q3 EPS 42c, consensus 32c

October 31, 2024 — 06:05 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Reports Q3 revenue $14.2B, consensus $10.16B. Upstream production of 771,300 BOE/d was slightly lower vs. Q2. “We are efficiently and effectively progressing our major projects and our growth plan is on track to deliver increased production that will enhance shareholder returns for the long term,” said Jon McKenzie, Cenovus President & Chief Executive Officer. “With planned upstream and downstream maintenance activities behind us, we’re well positioned to deliver strong operations for the balance of the year and into 2025.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on CVE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CVE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.