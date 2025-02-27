News & Insights

Markets
CVE

Cenovus Energy To Redeem Series 5 Preferred Shares

February 27, 2025 — 05:38 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) announced plans to redeem all 8 million outstanding 4.591% Series 5 Preferred Shares on March 31, 2025, at $25.00 per share, totaling $200 million. The redemption will be primarily funded from cash on hand.

As previously declared, a final quarterly dividend of $0.28694 per share will be paid on March 31, 2025, to shareholders of record as of March 14, 2025. Registered holders should contact Computershare Investor Services Inc. for inquiries, while beneficial holders should reach out to their financial intermediaries.

Cenovus cautioned that forward-looking statements in the announcement are based on assumptions and subject to risks that may affect actual outcomes. The company disclaims any obligation to update these statements unless required by law.

Thursday, CVE closed at $13.75, down 1.22%, and rose to $13.82, up 0.51%, in after-hours trading on the NYSE.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CVE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.