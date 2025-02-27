Cenovus Energy To Redeem Series 5 Preferred Shares

(RTTNews) - Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) announced plans to redeem all 8 million outstanding 4.591% Series 5 Preferred Shares on March 31, 2025, at $25.00 per share, totaling $200 million. The redemption will be primarily funded from cash on hand.

As previously declared, a final quarterly dividend of $0.28694 per share will be paid on March 31, 2025, to shareholders of record as of March 14, 2025. Registered holders should contact Computershare Investor Services Inc. for inquiries, while beneficial holders should reach out to their financial intermediaries.

Cenovus cautioned that forward-looking statements in the announcement are based on assumptions and subject to risks that may affect actual outcomes. The company disclaims any obligation to update these statements unless required by law.

Thursday, CVE closed at $13.75, down 1.22%, and rose to $13.82, up 0.51%, in after-hours trading on the NYSE.

