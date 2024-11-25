News & Insights

Cenovus Energy to Redeem Series 3 Shares

November 25, 2024 — 07:51 am EST

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) has released an update.

Cenovus Energy has announced it will redeem its Series 3 Preferred Shares at $25 per share, totaling $250 million, on December 31, 2024. The redemption will be funded primarily from cash on hand and will include the final dividend payment of $0.29306 per share. This move signifies a strategic financial decision by the company, impacting investors as the year comes to a close.

