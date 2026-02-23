Cenovus Energy Q4 Earnings Top Estimates on Higher Upstream Production

Cenovus Energy Inc. CVE reported fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share of 36 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 28 cents. The bottom line increased from the year-ago quarter’s figure of 5 cents.

Total quarterly revenues of $7.8 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.7 billion. The top line declined from the year-ago quarter’s level of $8.4 billion.

Strong quarterly earnings were primarily driven by increased total upstream production, led by higher oil sands production. A rise in transportation and blending expenses and a relatively weaker crack environment partially offset the positives.

Operational Performance

Upstream

The quarterly operating margin from the Oil Sands unit totaled C$2.23 billion, down from C$2.34 billion reported a year ago. In the fourth quarter, the company recorded daily oil sands production of 724.3 thousand barrels (Mbbls/d), an increase of 15.6% year over year.

The operating margin at the Conventional unit totaled C$159 million, reflecting a significant increase from C$88 million recorded in the year-ago quarter. The company’s daily conventional production was 26.2 thousand barrels compared with 24.5 thousand barrels a year ago.

The total conventional natural gas production was 860.4 million cubic feet per day (MMcf/d), lower than the 873.3 MMcf/d recorded a year ago.

The Offshore segment generated an operating margin of C$244 million, up from C$242 million in the year-ago quarter. Cenovus recorded daily offshore liquid production of 24 thousand barrels, higher than the 19.5 thousand barrels recorded a year ago.

The total upstream production in the reported quarter was 917.9 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (Mboe/d) compared with 816 Mboe/d in the year-earlier quarter.

Downstream

The operating margin from the Canadian Refining unit was C$68 million, which improved from C$47 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. The segment recorded crude oil processed volumes of 112.9 thousand barrels per day (MBbl/D).

The operating margin from the U.S. Refining unit was C$81 million against a negative operating margin of C$443 million in the prior-year quarter. Crude oil processed volumes totaled 352.6 MBbl/D, higher than 562.3 MBbl/D in the year-ago quarter.

Expenses

Transportation and blending expenses increased to C$2.66 billion from C$2.61 billion recorded in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Expenses for purchased products decreased to C$4.1 billion from C$6.3 billion in the prior-year quarter.

Capital Investment & Balance Sheet

Cenovus made total capital investment of C$1.36 billion in the quarter under review.

As of Dec. 31, 2025, the Canada-based energy player had cash and cash equivalents of C$2.7 billion and a long-term debt of C$11 billion.

Guidance

Cenovus provided its full-year 2026 guidance for total upstream production in the band of 945-985 MBoe/d. Total U.S. downstream throughput guidance for 2026 has been updated to 430-450 MBbls/d. The company anticipates capital expenditure to be in the range of $5-$5.3 billion for the entire year.

