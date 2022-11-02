Markets
Cenovus Energy Q3 Earnings Rise

November 02, 2022 — 06:54 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE), an integrated oil and natural gas firm, on Wednesday posted a rise in earnings for the third-quarter.

For the three-month period to September 30, the Calgary-headquartered firm posted net earnings of C$1.609 billion or C$0.81 per share, compared with C$551 million or C$0.27 per share a year ago.

Adjusted fund flow was at C$ 2.951 billion or C$1.49 per share, higher than last year's C$2.342 billion or C$1.15 per share.

The company said total revenues were at C$17.5 billion, down from C$19.2 billion in the second quarter, mainly due to lower benchmark commodity prices, which drove reduced prices for the company's products.

