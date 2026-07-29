Markets
CVE

Cenovus Energy Q2 Net Income Rises

July 29, 2026 — 08:44 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE, CVE.TO) reported that its second quarter net income increased to C$2.87 billion from C$851 million, prior year. Profit per share was C$1.53 compared to C$0.45. On an operating basis, total revenues were C$17.4 billion in the second quarter. Upstream revenues were C$12.6 billion, while Downstream revenues were C$8.2 billion.

The company delivered Upstream production of 970.4 MBOE/d, an increase of over 200 MBOE/d from a year ago. For 2026, the company raised total upstream production to a range of 970 MBOE/d to 1,010 MBOE/d, an increase of 25 MBOE/d.

Jon McKenzie, Cenovus President & CEO, said: "We are advancing toward sustained production of one million BOE per day, a milestone that underscores our consistent execution, the ingenuity of our staff and our strong commitment to safety."

In pre-market trading on NYSE, Cenovus Energy shares are up 4.27 percent to $28.84.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CVE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.