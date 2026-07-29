Cenovus Energy Q2 Net Income Rises

(RTTNews) - Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE, CVE.TO) reported that its second quarter net income increased to C$2.87 billion from C$851 million, prior year. Profit per share was C$1.53 compared to C$0.45. On an operating basis, total revenues were C$17.4 billion in the second quarter. Upstream revenues were C$12.6 billion, while Downstream revenues were C$8.2 billion.

The company delivered Upstream production of 970.4 MBOE/d, an increase of over 200 MBOE/d from a year ago. For 2026, the company raised total upstream production to a range of 970 MBOE/d to 1,010 MBOE/d, an increase of 25 MBOE/d.

Jon McKenzie, Cenovus President & CEO, said: "We are advancing toward sustained production of one million BOE per day, a milestone that underscores our consistent execution, the ingenuity of our staff and our strong commitment to safety."

In pre-market trading on NYSE, Cenovus Energy shares are up 4.27 percent to $28.84.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.