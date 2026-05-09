Cenovus Energy Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) reported strong first-quarter 2026 operating and financial results, with management highlighting record oil sands volumes, solid refinery performance and progress on major growth projects following the company’s MEG acquisition.

President and CEO Jon McKenzie said the company remained focused on “executing our business plan, delivering exceptional operating performance, and advancing our growth projects,” despite increased commodity price volatility and geopolitical uncertainty late in the quarter.

Upstream production exceeded 972,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in the quarter, supported by what McKenzie described as record oil sands volumes in Cenovus’s first full quarter after the MEG acquisition. CFO Kam Sandhar said the company generated approximately CAD 4.4 billion of operating margin and CAD 3.4 billion of adjusted funds flow during the period.

Oil sands assets drive production gains

McKenzie said Christina Lake averaged 359,000 barrels per day in the first quarter, supported by strong performance at Narrows Lake. Narrows Lake is now producing more than 65,000 barrels per day from its first four well pads, with a steam-oil ratio below two. McKenzie said the project is expected to reach 80,000 barrels per day later this summer.

At Christina Lake North, integration work is progressing, with Cenovus completing a delineation and seismic program during the quarter and starting the redevelopment well program ahead of schedule. The first of 42 redevelopment wells was spud in March and began producing in April, with initial production exceeding internal forecasts, McKenzie said. He added that Cenovus expects to exceed its CAD 150 million synergy target for 2026 because of the accelerated redevelopment program.

Foster Creek set another quarterly production record at 223,000 barrels per day, with peak rates above 230,000 barrels per day in March. McKenzie attributed the performance to an optimization project delivered ahead of schedule and strong output from new well pads. Cenovus plans to start up four additional well pads at Foster Creek in 2026.

Sunrise produced just over 59,000 barrels per day in the quarter. Cenovus started up the first of four new well pads in the east side development area, and McKenzie said recent daily rates have reached as high as 68,000 barrels per day. The company expects production at Sunrise to continue growing through 2028.

The Lloydminster Thermals averaged 102,000 barrels per day, excluding any contribution from Vawn, which was sold in December, and with limited volumes from Rush Lake as it continues to ramp up after a 2025 outage.

Downstream results supported by utilization and market capture

Cenovus’s Canadian refining business delivered throughput of 115,000 barrels per day, representing a utilization rate of about 107%. U.S. refining crude throughput averaged 343,000 barrels per day, or approximately 94% utilization.

McKenzie said the company’s PADD II refineries continued to deliver strong operational availability, helping Cenovus optimize margins. Adjusted market capture was 114% in the quarter, supported by a market environment that favored the company’s refinery configuration, including its ability to process heavy crude and its low gasoline-to-distillate yield ratio.

Sandhar said downstream operating margin was CAD 734 million, including CAD 504 million of inventory holding gains. In U.S. refining, operating costs were CAD 11.74 per barrel, down CAD 0.20 from the previous quarter, reflecting lower planned maintenance, partly offset by modestly lower throughput and higher energy and electricity costs.

Management cautioned that capture rates are expected to normalize through the spring and summer. Head of Downstream Eric Zimpfer said Cenovus continues to point investors toward a 70% market capture level, noting that first-quarter performance benefited from widening heavy crude differentials, strong diesel and jet fuel margins, and favorable secondary product pricing relative to gasoline.

Capital spending unchanged; debt reduction remains a focus

Cenovus invested approximately CAD 1.2 billion of capital in the first quarter, supporting sustaining activity as well as growth and optimization projects at Christina Lake North, Sunrise, Foster Creek and West White Rose. The company maintained its 2026 capital guidance of CAD 5 billion to CAD 5.3 billion.

Net debt was approximately CAD 8.1 billion at quarter-end, down modestly from the prior quarter. Sandhar said higher adjusted funds flow was partly offset by a CAD 1.1 billion increase in non-cash working capital, which he described as typical when commodity prices rise sharply.

Shareholder returns totaled CAD 1 billion in the quarter, including CAD 356 million in common share purchases, CAD 379 million in dividends and CAD 300 million from the redemption of Series 1 and Series 2 preferred shares. Cenovus also raised its annual base dividend by 10% to CAD 0.88 per share.

Sandhar said Cenovus’s capital allocation framework remains largely unchanged, but in the current price environment the company may place a greater near-term emphasis on debt reduction than share repurchases. He said the company still expects to remain active in the market for buybacks.

West White Rose nears first oil

In the Atlantic region, production was over 18,000 barrels per day, supported by Terra Nova and the base White Rose field. McKenzie said Cenovus continues to benefit from high netbacks and Brent-plus pricing in the region.

At West White Rose, Cenovus has completed construction and commissioning and has begun drilling from the offshore platform. McKenzie said first oil is now expected later in the third quarter.

COO Andrew Dahlin said the first well involves drilling, completion and tie-in work, with production expected once those phases are complete. He said Cenovus then plans to continue drilling through a program of roughly 30 to 35 wells over the next four years, with gross production expected to ramp toward a plateau of 85,000 barrels per day by late 2028.

Management presses policy and market access themes

McKenzie used part of his prepared remarks to argue that Canada needs a more competitive policy environment to attract energy investment, saying energy security is tied to national and economic security. He criticized what he described as uncompetitive national climate policies and regulations, including Canada’s industrial carbon tax, and said they encourage investment outside the country.

During the question-and-answer session, McKenzie said Cenovus believes “pathways, production, and pipelines” need to come together, and that meaningful growth in Canada’s oil sands would require policies that support greenfield development and investment competitiveness.

Asked about Western Canadian egress, Jeff Lawson, EVP of corporate development and chief sustainability officer, said the industry is seeing a “steady flow of creative egress alternatives” and pointed to at least three potential projects that could bring more than 1 million barrels per day of additional egress to diverse locations by the end of the decade.

McKenzie closed by saying Cenovus’s strategy remains unchanged despite higher benchmark prices, emphasizing execution, disciplined capital allocation and operational performance across the company’s upstream and downstream businesses.

About Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc is a Canadian integrated energy company engaged in the exploration, development and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas, together with downstream refining and marketing activities. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Cenovus operates a mix of oil sands thermal and dilbit assets, conventional oil and gas properties, and owns refining and midstream assets designed to move and process hydrocarbons into finished petroleum products for commercial markets.

The company was originally formed as a spin‑off from Encana Corporation in 2009 and has grown through organic development and strategic acquisitions.

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