Cenovus Energy price target raised to C$30 from C$29.50 at Desjardins

Desjardins raised the firm’s price target on Cenovus Energy (CVE) to C$30 from C$29.50 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on CVE:
- Cenovus Energy price target lowered to C$28 from C$29 at RBC Capital
- Cenovus Energy price target lowered to C$28 from C$31 at BMO Capital
- Cenovus Energy Reports Q3 2024 Earnings and Outlook
- Cenovus Energy Reports Strong Q3 2024 Results
- Cenovus Energy reports Q3 EPS 42c, consensus 32c
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.