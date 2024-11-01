Cenovus Energy price target lowered to C$28 from C$31 at BMO Capital

BMO Capital lowered the firm’s price target on Cenovus Energy (CVE) to C$28 from C$31 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares, following “another disappointing quarter” which fell “short of substantially lowered expectations.”

