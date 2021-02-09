Cenovus Energy Posts Wider Operating Loss In Q4 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE, CVE.TO) reported a fourth quarter operating loss per share of C$0.45 compared to a loss of C$0.13, previous year. On average, ten analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss per share of C$0.10, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Fourth quarter revenue declined year-on-year to C$3.43 billion from C$4.84 billion. Analysts expected revenue of C$3.69 billion, for the quarter.

For the first quarter of 2021, the Board declared a dividend of C$0.0175 per share, payable on March 31, 2021 to common shareholders of record as of March 15, 2021.

