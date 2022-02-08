Cenovus Energy posts wider loss on nearly C$2 bln impairment charge

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Cenovus Energy Inc CVE.TO posted a wider quarterly loss on Tuesday primarily due to on-cash impairment of C$1.9 billion ($1.50 billion) in the U.S. manufacturing segment.

The Calgary Alberta-based company reported a net loss of C$408 million, or 21 Canadian cents, for the fourth-quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a loss of C$153 million, or 12 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

($1 = 1.2692 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

