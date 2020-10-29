Cenovus Energy posts third straight quarterly loss on virus-induced oil crash

Adds background, production numbers

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Canadian oil and gas producer Cenovus Energy Inc CVE.TO, CVE.N reported its third straight quarterly loss on Thursday, hurt by a slump in crude prices and crash in fuel demand caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cenovus' results come just days after it said it would buy rival Husky Energy Inc HSE.TO in one of Canada's biggest oil-and-gas deals in nearly four years, as the industry looks to consolidate and preserve cash to survive the oil rout.

Cenovus said total quarterly production rose 5.2% to 471,799 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd).

The Calgary, Alberta-based company recorded a net loss of C$194 million ($147.13 million) or 16 Canadian cents per share, for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a year-ago profit of C$187 million, or 15 Canadian cents per share.

($1 = 1.3186 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((Arunima.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.