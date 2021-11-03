Cenovus Energy posts profit on rising output, doubles dividend

Adds details and background

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Cenovus Energy Inc CVE.TO said on Wednesday it would double its dividend and buy back shares after the oil and gas producer posted a quarterly profit, compared with a year-ago loss, on the back of rising production and oil demand recovery.

Energy demand has recovered swiftly from the worst days of the pandemic in 2020, with Brent and U.S. crude oil prices reaching multi-year highs in recent days. Oil prices have climbed nearly 63% since the beginning of the year and Brent above $86 to its highest in nearly three years.

The company said it would start a share buyback program of up to 146.5 million, or about 10% of its public float, as it expects to achieve its interim net debt target of below $10 billion imminently.

Production stood at 804,800 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) in the quarter, up 70.6% from a year ago.

The Calgary, Alberta-based company posted a net income of C$551 million ($443.78 million), or 27 Canadian cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a loss of C$194 million, or 16 Canadian cents per share, in the year-ago quarter.

($1 = 1.2416 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Sahil Shaw in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

