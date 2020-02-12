Cenovus Energy Posts Narrower Operating Loss In Q4 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO, CVE) reported a fourth-quarter operating loss per share of C$0.13 compared to a loss of C$1.36, prior year. On average, 11 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of C$0.10, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Operating loss from continuing operations narrowed year-on-year to C$164 million from C$1.67 billion.

For the first quarter of 2020, the Board declared a dividend of C$0.0625 per share, payable on March 31, 2020 to common shareholders of record as of March 13, 2020.

