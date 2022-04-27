Cenovus Energy posts higher Q1 profit on crude price rally

April 27 (Reuters) - Canada's Cenovus Energy Inc CVE.TO on Wednesday reported a rise in quarterly profit, as supply concerns boosted crude prices to multi-year highs.

The Calgary Alberta-based company reported net earnings of C$1.63 billion ($1.26 billion), or 81 Canadian cents per share, for the first-quarter ended March 31, compared to a profit of C$220 million, or 10 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

($1 = 1.2835 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Rithika Krishna in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

