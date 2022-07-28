US Markets
Cenovus Energy posts higher profit on crude price rally

Shariq Khan Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Todd Korol

July 28 (Reuters) - Cenovus Energy Inc CVE.TO on Thursday reported a near eleven-fold surge in second-quarter profit, helped by rising energy prices after the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The Calgary, Alberta-based company reported net earnings of C$2.43 billion ($1.90 billion), or C$1.19 Canadian cents per share, for the three months ended June 30, compared to a profit of C$224 million, or 11 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

($1 = 1.2815 Canadian dollars)

