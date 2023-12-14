Cenovus Energy Plans To Invest Capital Of C$4.5 - C$5.0 Bln In 2024

(RTTNews) - Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) Thursday announced that it expects to invest capital between C$4.5 billion and C$5.0 billion.

Investment of C$1.5 billion to C$2.0 billion will be used for optimization and growth capital, primarily for the West White Rose project, the Foster Creek, Christina Lake and Sunrise oil sands facilities.

The integrated energy company expects total oil sands production in the range of 770 thousand to 810 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day, with production from oil sands and thermal projects expected to be between 590 thousand and 610 thousand barrels per day.

Also in 2024 budget, it expects total downstream crude throughput of 630 thousand to 670 thousand barrels per day, approx. 17 percent higher than last year.

The company sees operating expenses for oil sands between C$12 and C$14 per barrel in 2024 budget.

Further, the company expects oil sands production between 590 thousand and 610 thousand barrels per day, while it expects total offshore production of 60 thousand to 70 thousand BOE/d for 2024.

In the pre-market activity, Cenovus's stock is trading at $16.36, up 1.57% on the New York Stock Exchange.

