Cenovus Energy Increases Notes Offering To $500 Mln

(RTTNews) - Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE), a Canadian oil and natural gas company, said on Tuesday that it has increased its previously announced Pool 2 maximum notes offering to $500 million from $250 million.

All terms of the tender offer announced on September 5 will remain unchanged.

The Pool 1 maximum amount and the series tender cap will remain unchanged at $500 million and $250 million respectively.

Under its Pool 1 maximum amount, Cenovus initially offered to purchase up to $500 million of its 5.250 percent notes due 2037, 4.450 percent notes due 2042, 5.200 percent notes due 2043, 4.400 percent notes due 2029, 5.400 percent notes due 2047, and 4.250 percent notes due 2027.

Under its Pool 2 maximum amount, the firm offered to purchase up to $250 million of its 6.800 percent notes due 2037 and 6.750 percent notes due 2039.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.