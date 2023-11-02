News & Insights

Markets
CVE

Cenovus Energy Inc. Reports Rise In Q3 Income, Beats estimates

November 02, 2023 — 06:27 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) reported earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled C$1.864 billion, or C$0.97 per share. This compares with C$1.609 billion, or C$0.81 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.71 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 13.0% to C$17.306 billion from C$19.897 billion last year.

Cenovus Energy Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): C$1.864 Bln. vs. C$1.609 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): C$0.97 vs. C$0.81 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.71 -Revenue (Q3): C$17.306 Bln vs. C$19.897 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CVE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.