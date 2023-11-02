Cenovus Energy Inc. Reports Rise In Q3 Income, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) reported earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled C$1.864 billion, or C$0.97 per share. This compares with C$1.609 billion, or C$0.81 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.71 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 13.0% to C$17.306 billion from C$19.897 billion last year.

Cenovus Energy Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): C$1.864 Bln. vs. C$1.609 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): C$0.97 vs. C$0.81 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.71 -Revenue (Q3): C$17.306 Bln vs. C$19.897 Bln last year.

