Cenovus Energy Inc. Reports Decline In Q2 Profit, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) reported earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled C$866 million, or C$0.44 per share. This compares with C$2.432 billion, or C$1.19 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn C$0.42 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 36.5% to C$12.2 billion from C$19.2 billion last year.

Cenovus Energy Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): C$866 Mln. vs. C$2.432 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): C$0.44 vs. C$1.19 last year. -Analyst Estimates: C$0.42 -Revenue (Q2): C$12.2 Bln vs. C$19.2 Bln last year.

