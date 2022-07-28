Cenovus Energy Inc. Q2 Profit Advances

(RTTNews) - Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) released earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $2.432 billion, or $1.19 per share. This compares with $224 million, or $0.11 per share, in last year's second quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 72.8% to $19.2B from $11.11 billion last year.

Cenovus Energy Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $2.432 Bln. vs. $224 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.19 vs. $0.11 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $19.2B vs. $11.11 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.