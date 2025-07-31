Cenovus Energy Inc. Q2 Profit Falls

(RTTNews) - Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) released earnings for second quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's earnings totaled C$851 million, or C$0.45 per share. This compares with C$1.00 billion, or C$0.53 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 12.6% to C$14.516 million from C$16.606 million last year.

Cenovus Energy Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$851 Mln. vs. C$1.00 Bln. last year. -EPS: C$0.45 vs. C$0.53 last year. -Revenue: C$14.516 Mln vs. C$16.606 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.