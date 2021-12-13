Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 14, 2021

Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.027 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CVE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 92.86% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $12.34, the dividend yield is .88%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CVE was $12.34, representing a -8.46% decrease from the 52 week high of $13.48 and a 125.59% increase over the 52 week low of $5.47.

CVE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.28. Zacks Investment Research reports CVE's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 147.48%, compared to an industry average of 16.2%.

