Cenovus Energy Inc. Announces Drop In Q1 Income, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) reported a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $859 million, or $0.47 per share. This compares with $1.176 billion, or $0.62 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.3 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 3.9% to $13.3 billion from $12.8 billion last year.

Cenovus Energy Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $859 Mln. vs. $1.176 Bln. last year. -EPS: $0.47 vs. $0.62 last year. -Revenue: $13.3 Bln vs. $12.8 Bln last year.

