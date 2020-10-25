Cenovus Energy, Husky Energy To Merge In All-stock Deal

(RTTNews) - Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE, CVE.TO) and Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) agreed to merge in an all-stock transaction valued at C$23.6 billion, inclusive of debt.

The combined company will operate as Cenovus Energy Inc. and remain headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2021.

Following the close of the transaction, Cenovus is anticipating the Board's approval of a quarterly dividend of $0.0175 per share.

As per the terms of the deal, Husky shareholders will receive 0.7845 of a Cenovus share plus 0.0651 of a Cenovus share purchase warrant in exchange for each Husky common share. This represents a 21% premium, excluding warrants, relative to Husky's five-day volume-weighted average price per share as at October 23, 2020.

The aggregate consideration package for Husky shareholders implies a transaction equity value for Husky of about C$3.8 billion, and a transaction enterprise value for Husky of about C$10.2 billion.

Alex Pourbaix, Cenovus President and Chief Executive Officer, will serve as Chief Executive Officer of the combined company, Jeff Hart will serve as Chief Financial Officer, Jon McKenzie will serve as the Chief Operating Officer and Keith MacPhail will serve as independent Board Chair.

The management team will be complemented by a Board of Directors consisting of eight directors identified by Cenovus and four directors identified by Husky.

Immediately following the close of the transaction, Cenovus shareholders will own approximately 61% of the combined company, and Husky shareholders will own approximately 39%.

