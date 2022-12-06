US Markets
CVE

Cenovus Energy forecasts higher capital spend in 2023

Credit: REUTERS/Todd Korol

December 06, 2022 — 06:10 am EST

Written by Ankit Kumar for Reuters ->

Adds background, details

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Canada's Cenovus Energy Inc CVE.TO on Tuesday forecast higher capital expenditure for 2023, as the energy company looks to boost production in response to higher crude prices amid a supply crunch caused by sanctions on Russia.

Global crude prices rose as much as 79% this year as sanctions on major oil exporter Russia over its invasion of Ukraine squeezed already tight supplies.

The European Union will also ban Russian crude imports from Dec. 5 and Russian oil products from Feb. 5, fueling further supply concerns.

The energy producer expects production of 800,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) to 840,000 boepd next year, a more than 3% year-over-year increase.

The Calgary, Alberta-based firm expects 2023 spending to be in the range of C$4 billion ($2.94 billion) to C$4.5 billion, higher than expectations of C$3.3 billion to C$3.7 billion for 2022.

($1 = 1.3627 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Ankit Kumar; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Ankit.Kumar2@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CVE

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.