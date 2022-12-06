Cenovus Energy forecasts higher capital spend in 2023

Adds background, details

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Canada's Cenovus Energy Inc CVE.TO on Tuesday forecast higher capital expenditure for 2023, as the energy company looks to boost production in response to higher crude prices amid a supply crunch caused by sanctions on Russia.

Global crude prices rose as much as 79% this year as sanctions on major oil exporter Russia over its invasion of Ukraine squeezed already tight supplies.

The European Union will also ban Russian crude imports from Dec. 5 and Russian oil products from Feb. 5, fueling further supply concerns.

The energy producer expects production of 800,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) to 840,000 boepd next year, a more than 3% year-over-year increase.

The Calgary, Alberta-based firm expects 2023 spending to be in the range of C$4 billion ($2.94 billion) to C$4.5 billion, higher than expectations of C$3.3 billion to C$3.7 billion for 2022.

($1 = 1.3627 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Ankit Kumar; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

