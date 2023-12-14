News & Insights

Cenovus Energy expects higher capital spending in 2024

Credit: REUTERS/Todd Korol

December 14, 2023 — 06:17 am EST

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Canada's Cenovus Energy CVE.TO on Thursday forecast higher capital expenditure in 2024 as the Canadian oil and gas firm bets on steady demand for oil amid supply tightness.

Global oil prices have cooled down compared to last year but are still at a level when companies can drill profitably.

The company forecast total upstream production in the range of 770,000 and 810,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), compared with 775,000 to 795,000 boepd expected this year.

The company said it expects expenses to be between C$4.5 billion ($3.35 billion) and C$5.0 billion in 2024, higher than its estimated 2023 costs of C$4 billion to C$4.5 billion.

($1 = 1.3452 Canadian dollars)

