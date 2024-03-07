Cenovus Energy (CVE) Voices Concern Over Carbon Capture Aid

Cenovus Energy Inc. ( CVE ) has taken a firm stance against the Canadian government, expressing dissatisfaction with the level of financial support extended to the oil-sands industry's ambitious C$16.5 billion carbon capture system, per a Bloomberg report.

The federal government's proposed tax credits, covering only half of the capital costs, and Alberta's 12% subsidy have fallen short of Cenovus' expectations. Although Canada offers operating cost support through contracts guaranteeing a profitable carbon price, the accompanying emissions cap has drawn criticism from energy producers.

Rhona DelFrari, Cenovus’s chief sustainability officer, expressed concerns during an investor day presentation, citing a Bank of Montreal study. She highlighted the complexity of Canada's approach, comparing it with the more straightforward strategy employed by the United States.

Oil-sands producers in Canada have collaborated to propose a carbon capture system, aiming to reduce emissions by 22 million metric tons by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. Despite an imminent submission of regulatory documents, concerns persist regarding unclear draft tax credit regulations and a need for better understanding of the carbon price guarantees.

In response to the criticism, a spokesperson for Natural Resources, minister Jonathan Wilkinson, emphasized the government's significant support, citing a recent Mackenzie Wood report. The report asserted that Canada's CCUS (carbon capture, utilization, and storage) incentives surpass those in the United States in terms of both value and certainty.

As the debate between Cenovus and the Canadian government unfolds, the future of the proposed carbon capture system remains uncertain.

