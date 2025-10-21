Cenovus Energy (CVE) Stock Moves -1.83%: What You Should Know

Cenovus Energy (CVE) closed at $16.64 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.83% move from the prior day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.47%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.16%.

The oil company's shares have seen a decrease of 0.82% over the last month, aligning with the Oils-Energy sector and falling behind the S&P 500's gain of 1.16%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Cenovus Energy in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on October 31, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.4, indicating a 29.03% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $9.56 billion, indicating a 8.52% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $1.35 per share and a revenue of $36.53 billion, indicating changes of +10.66% and -7.88%, respectively, from the former year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Cenovus Energy. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 13.74% higher. Currently, Cenovus Energy is carrying a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In the context of valuation, Cenovus Energy is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 12.56. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 13.84.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - Canadian industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 21, this industry ranks in the top 9% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.